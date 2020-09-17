Melvin HillMarch 26, 1939 - August 11, 2020Macon, GA- Melvin Hill passed away after a long illness on August 11, 2020. Mel was born March 26, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the second child of Anderson and Frances Hill. He joined the United States Army in 1955. During his military career he served with the 187th Regimental Combat Team (Airborne) and served as Cadre at the Airborne School at Ft. Campbell, KY. Melvin volunteered to serve with the US Army's elite Special Forces (Green Berets) in 1965, completing Training Group in 1966. His first assignment was in the 6th Special Forces Group. He served his first tour in Vietnam in 1967 with MACV-SOG at the launch site at Khe Sanh. Some of his Special Forces training includes High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) parachuting, which requires the use of an oxygen breathing apparatus after exiting from a special type high altitude aircraft and during the majority of aerial descent. Melvin subsequently became a HALO instructor for other Special Forces volunteers. Melvin was one of the men on the Army's first combat HALO jump and mentored many Special Forces men during his career. He inspired respect and formed deep friendships with many of his military comrades. Melvin was also an outstanding athlete, having boxed inter-service competitions, and had a Black Belt in several martial artist disciplines. His military career also includes two combat tours in the Republic of South Vietnam. His first tour was in 1966 with MACV-SOG, Khe Sanh, RVN, Spike Team Oklahoma. He returned in 1970 to MACV-SOG, Command and Control North (CCN), Recon Company, Recon Team Florida. Mel was the team leader for RT FLORIDA, the first MACV-SOG, High Altitude Low Opening (HALO), Combat Jump. He was awarded the Silver Star for that HALO jump (28 November1970). Melvin is seen in the above photograph with Cliff Newman who also participated in that fabled jump along with Sammy Hernandez.The citation for his Silver Star reads:The President of the United States of America, authorized by Act of Congress, July 8, 1918 (amended by act of July 25, 1963), takes pleasure in presenting the Silver Star to Sergeant First Class Melvin Hill, United States Army, for gallantry in action on 28 November 1970, while serving as Team Leader of a Combined Reconnaissance Team, Republic of Vietnam. At 0200 hours Sergeant Hill fearlessly led his team from the tail gate of a C-130 aircraft at an altitude of 17,000 feet on the first free fall into hostile territory in the history of the United States Army. This awesome free fall carried him through two cloud layers and light rain to penetrate deep in the enemy's rear area. The team landed in rugged terrain, but, due to the intensive training and rehearsal conducted by Sergeant Hill, sustained no injuries. Having cached their parachutes, the team moved through the high-threat area toward their target to accomplish their reconnaissance mission. During their five-day stay behind enemy lines, the team gathered sufficient hard intelligence to mark this mission a success. As a result of Sergeant Hill's training, motivation and fearless leadership, his team was able to accomplish a harrowing mission which testifies to his courage and moral fiber. Sergeant First Class Hill's conspicuous gallantry in action was in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Army and reflects great credit upon himself and the military service.Melvin's other military service awards includes: Silver Star (Valor); Master Parachutist Badge; Master HALO Badge with combat star; Combat Infantryman's Badge; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Air Medal; Legion of Merit; Vietnam Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. After his retirement Mel worked at the US General Services Administration, Washington, D.C. for 14 years. Melvin is survived by his two sisters, Darlene Johnson, a Macon, GA resident, Patricia Hill of New York; two brothers Eugene Hill and Kevin Johnson. He is further survived by three nieces: Tiara A. Johnson; Jeanette M. Oliver and Denise Allen. He is also survived by four Nephews: Eddie D. Connerly; Donte Williams; Adonis Williams, and Kevin Johnson, Jr. Great Nieces and Nephews includes Yana L. Lemons; Amaya Oliver; Marcus & Jordan Wilkerson, and other relatives and friends.