July 13, 1947 - December 31, 2019
Lizella, GA- Melvin Petty, 72, of Lizella, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Mel was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Glynn and Ruth O'Quinn Petty. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam working on airplanes for four years. He then worked for several years at CSX in Jacksonville before taking a job with Southern Bell. Mel was transferred to Asheville, North Carolina until he retired in 1997. He moved to Macon where he has worked for Dollar General in Lizella for the past 15 years. Mel was past President of the Telephone Pioneers and also volunteered with the Jimmy Carter Habitat for Humanity in Americus, Georgia. He was a member of Big Bucks Hunt Club in Crawford County.
Mel is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene Gail Petty of Macon; son, Eric Petty (Michelle) of Jacksonville, Florida; two granddaughters, Haley and Mackenzie Petty, both of Jacksonville; two sisters, Dorothy Holmes of Jacksonville, and Judy Bunner of Fernandina Beach, Florida; sister-in-law, Linda Mosley (Wesley) of Macon; two brothers-in-law, Nicky Dowlen (Paulette) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Bryan Dowlen (Susan) of Macon; mother-in-law, Lorraine Dowlen of Macon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Ralph Dowlen.
"To my sweet husband (you were God's gift to my heart), you kept me safe, you gave me love, you made me laugh, you kept me calm, you were my constant. I will miss you and always love you! Forever yours, your loving wife – Gail"
