Melvin Thomas Busby
May 27, 1922 - September 12, 2019
Centerville, GA- Centerville, GA – Melvin Thomas Busby, 97, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Melvin is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Frances Arnold Busby; parents,
Angus and Eddie Mae Busby; brother, Louie Busby; sister, Viva Busby LaGrone and Hazel
Busby Hitson. Mr. Busby is survived by his son, Thomas (Paula) Busby of Mobile, AL;
daughter, Tonya Busby of Dallas, TX; step-daughters Patricia Pape (Tommy) Whitten of
Columbia, TN and Becky miller of Kathleen, GA; step-son Michael Pape of Loganville, GA; 12
grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Busby was a WWII veteran of the USAF. He served in the European theater from 1943-
1946, repairing and servicing US fighter planes. He was a proud participant in the 2010 Honor
Flight to Washington, D.C. for WWII veterans. He was an employee of Brookley Field AFB in
Mobile, AL and a long time employee of WRAFB in Warner Robins, GA. Mr. Busby was an
avid vegetable gardener who lovingly shared his harvest with many. He was an active member of
WR First Methodist Church. His legacy was, never quit and always find a way to smile.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00AM in Parkway
Memorial Gardens. Rev. Missy Blumnethal will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1349 Peachtree St
NE suite 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309, or at ones request.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 15, 2019