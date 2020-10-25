1/1
Melvin Woodard
1926 - 2020
Melvin Woodard
June 15, 1926 - October 20, 2020
Forsyth, GA- M/Sgt Melvin Franklin Woodard, Sr., 94, native of Forsyth Georgia – resided in Albany, GA
Graveside Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, Forsyth. Rev. Emory Lightfoot, Jr., officiating. Public viewing will be Sunday, October 25, at Freeman Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Place, Forsyth, from 1:00-6:00PM.
Melvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who will be truly missed by his: wife of 65+ years, Mrs. Flossie E. Woodard, two daughters - Cynthia W. Moore (Ralph) of Forsyth, GA, Mary Y. Whatley (Ezra Levi) of Stockbridge, GA, two sons - Melvin F. Woodard, Jr. (Pauline) of Stockbridge, GA and T/Sgt Gerald W. Woodard of Jonesboro, GA. One Sister-in-law Mary Banks of Barnesville, GA. Nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth, GA


View the online memorial for Melvin Woodard


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
OCT
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
