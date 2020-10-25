Melvin WoodardJune 15, 1926 - October 20, 2020Forsyth, GA- M/Sgt Melvin Franklin Woodard, Sr., 94, native of Forsyth Georgia – resided in Albany, GAGraveside Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, Forsyth. Rev. Emory Lightfoot, Jr., officiating. Public viewing will be Sunday, October 25, at Freeman Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Place, Forsyth, from 1:00-6:00PM.Melvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who will be truly missed by his: wife of 65+ years, Mrs. Flossie E. Woodard, two daughters - Cynthia W. Moore (Ralph) of Forsyth, GA, Mary Y. Whatley (Ezra Levi) of Stockbridge, GA, two sons - Melvin F. Woodard, Jr. (Pauline) of Stockbridge, GA and T/Sgt Gerald W. Woodard of Jonesboro, GA. One Sister-in-law Mary Banks of Barnesville, GA. Nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and a plethora of nieces and nephews.Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth, GA