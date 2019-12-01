Meredith Erin Evans (1980 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "David sorry to read about your daughter! May sweet memories..."
    - Brenda (Theiss)/Gary Matheny
  • "Our deepest sympathy to all of Meredith's sweet family. Luv..."
    - Lynn and Danny Watson
  • "So sad to hear of your passing. We will miss you girl! Ms...."
    - Rebecca Diehl
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Obituary
Meredith Erin Evans
September 26, 1980 - November 27, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Meredith Erin Rumph Evans, 39, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Meredith was born on September 26, 1980 and was a lifelong Macon resident. She graduated from First Presbyterian Day School in 1999 and received her B.S. Degree in Nursing from Middle Georgia State University. She practiced as a nurse at local hospitals and enjoyed working as a server at local restaurants.
Meredith was preceded in death by her son Maddox Snow McDonald and brother, David Rumph Jr. her grandparents, Robert and Mary Cobb and Walter and Lucille Rumph.
She is survived by a daughter, Parker Evans, her faithful companion, Michael McDonald, her mother, Bobbie Parker(Robert), father, David Rumph(Vivian), sister, Melissa Palmer(Tim), step brother, Richard Parker(Wendy), two uncles, and an aunt, 4 nephews and a niece.
All services will be private for the family only.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019
