Meredith Erin Evans
September 26, 1980 - November 27, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Meredith Erin Rumph Evans, 39, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Meredith was born on September 26, 1980 and was a lifelong Macon resident. She graduated from First Presbyterian Day School in 1999 and received her B.S. Degree in Nursing from Middle Georgia State University. She practiced as a nurse at local hospitals and enjoyed working as a server at local restaurants.
Meredith was preceded in death by her son Maddox Snow McDonald and brother, David Rumph Jr. her grandparents, Robert and Mary Cobb and Walter and Lucille Rumph.
She is survived by a daughter, Parker Evans, her faithful companion, Michael McDonald, her mother, Bobbie Parker(Robert), father, David Rumph(Vivian), sister, Melissa Palmer(Tim), step brother, Richard Parker(Wendy), two uncles, and an aunt, 4 nephews and a niece.
All services will be private for the family only.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019