Merle Davis Powell
Merle Davis Powell
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Merle Davis Powell will be held 10 AM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor David Stanley will officiate. Ms. Powell, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Angela (Hosie) Mackey, Valerie Strange, Chandra Seltzer; one sister Elsie Hargrove; one brother William Davis; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2 - 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
AUG
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Felecia Walton and Family
Friend
August 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. With love & prayers. The Agees
Clemetine Agee
Friend
