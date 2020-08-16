Merle Davis Powell
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Merle Davis Powell will be held 10 AM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor David Stanley will officiate. Ms. Powell, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Angela (Hosie) Mackey, Valerie Strange, Chandra Seltzer; one sister Elsie Hargrove; one brother William Davis; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2 - 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Merle Davis Powell