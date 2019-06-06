MSgt. Merle E. "BUZZ" Busselle, USAF (Ret.)
July 18, 1941 - June 4, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Buzz Busselle, 77, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Buzz was born in Highland, Indiana to the late Edison Alvin Busselle and Mildred Hoffman. He enlisted into the United States Air Force after high school. In 1976, Buzz served as the second crew chief to fly on the SR71 record-setting flight from the west to the east coast. This particular SR71 aircraft is now on display at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Georgia. He traveled all over the world, finally settling in Warner Robins in 1978. After bravely serving over 20 years, Buzz retired from the Air Force and began working at Robins Air Force Base as an Equipment Specialist. After then retiring from civil service, Buzz worked as a contractor for seven years.
Buzz was a talented "Jack of all trades", a member of the American Legion Post #172, and of the Luthern faith. He loved anything to do with airplanes and his favorite hobby was fishing. He also loved helping people and spending time with his beloved family.
In addition to his parents, Buzz was preceded in death by his brother, John Busselle; and step-mother, Isabel Busselle.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy June Graham Busselle; children, John Busselle of New Castle, California, Roy Busselle of Warner Robins, Carrie Fellberg (Kevin) of Warner Robins; and grandson, Michael Busselle.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mr. Busselle to the Museum of Aviation Foundation at PO Box 2469 Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019