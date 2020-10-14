Merle Peacock
12/20/1938 - 10/11/2020
Eastman, Georgia- Mr. Melton Merle Peacock, age 81, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Mt. Ararat Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Roy Woods Sr. officiating.
Mr. Peacock was born December 20, 1938, in Dodge County to the late Sally Cannon and Melton Elzy Peacock. He was a member of Mt. Ararat Free Will Baptist Church. He was a farmer as well as retired from RAFB.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye Peacock; daughter, Donna Knight (Eddie); sons, Dr. Todd Peacock and Greg Peacock; grandchildren, Dee Carey (Rob), Meagan Peacock, Gabriel Peacock, and Spencer Lei Jones (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Luc Bennett, Lowery Carey, Morgan Caroline Peacock-Edge, and Sawyer Rae Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra Dykes; sisters, Maxine Wing and Nadyne Ward.
The family may be contacted at the home of Donna and Eddie Knight, 1840 Chauncey-Rhine Highway, Chauncey 31011.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements. www.hardy-towns.com View the online memorial for Merle Peacock