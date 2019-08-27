Merrie "Mimi" Justine Kaplan,
January 15, 1974 - August 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Merrie "Mimi" Justine Kaplan, 45, of Macon, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral services were held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00AM at Rock Springs Church (formerly the Hepzibah Children's Home) at 6601 Zebulon Rd, 31220. The family greeted friends Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Hart's Chapel at the Cupola. Graveside services were held following the ceremony, in Jeffersonville, Georgia, at Jeffersonville Baptist Church, alongside her beloved grandparents James D. and Frances Shannon. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the ARC of Macon or The Williams Syndrome Association.
Merrie was born January 15, 1974 in Macon, Georgia to Mike and Nancy Kaplan. Merrie attended Central High School and went on to graduate from the Roosevelt Institute in Warm Springs, Georgia. She was the manager of the First Presbyterian Day School boys' basketball team for 13 years, earning two state championship rings. Merrie worked at John Wesley Villas for many years, receiving several employee awards.
Merrie was an active participant in the Lifting Lives Music Camp in Nashville, Tennessee, where she performed at the Grand Ol' Opry for many years. Merrie was an avid sports fan, splitting her time between the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, and most importantly, her Georgia Bulldawgs.
Besides the hundreds of friends who have filled her heart and life with love, those family members who are left to cherish her memory are her parents, Nancy and Mike Kaplan of Macon, Georgia; her sisters, Lily Kaplan Noel (Jordan) and Shannon Kaplan McCauley (Josh); grandmother, Letty Kaplan; nieces Letty and Leona Noel; her aunts and uncles; great aunt and uncle, Laurie and Ferd Kay, as well as many cherished cousins.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Merrie "Mimi" Justine Kaplan,
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019