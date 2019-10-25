Mertant Benjamin
11/13/1975 - 10/18/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Funeral Services for Mr. Benjamin will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1:00 pm at Cool Springs Baptist Church.
"Junie" was a proud Caribbean man.
Survivors include wife, Alesha Benjamin; mother, Dorothy Benjamin; children: Gabriel Benjamin, Joseph Rainey, Amia Benjamin, Makayla Drake; stepmother, Cynthia Benjamin; father and mother-in-law, Willie and Carol Mathews. Other relatives.
Edwards Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Mertant Benjamin
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019