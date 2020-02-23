SSgt. Merwin Lee "Herb" Hurlburt, Sr., USAF (Ret.)
July 15, 1931 - February 21, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Merwin Lee "Herb" Hurlburt, Sr., 88, was reunited with his beloved wife of 66 years, Bonnie Kay Hurlburt, in Heaven on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Herb was born in Manton, Michigan to the late Carl and Grace Hurlburt on July 15, 1931. He was a proud 23-year United States Air Force Veteran who served two tours in Korea and one in Vietnam; his military career led to many travels. Herb was an animal lover who enjoyed woodworking and mechanic work, but mostly loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Herb was preceded in death by his sons, Claude Alan Hurlburt and Merwin Hurlburt, Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Sherri Hurlburt of Perry; daughter-in-law, Kandi Hurlburt of Macon; grandchildren, Andrew, Amber, and Mary Kay Hurlburt; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Devin, and Joseph Campbell, and Jonathan Blake; brother, Wayne Hurlburt of Warner Robins; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Herb to Hospice Care Options, 306 N. Davis Dr., Ste. C., Warner Robins, GA 31093 or to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., P.O. Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020