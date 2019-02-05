Meta Marie Sherling Davis
December 1, 1932 - February 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Meta Marie Sherling Davis, age 86, of Macon, Georgia passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. A Mass will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA at 2:00 PM with burial at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Father John Wright officiating. A Rosary will be said at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. The family will greet friends immediately following the Rosary.
Ms. Davis was born in Macon, GA on December 1, 1932 to the late James and Eleanor Sherling. Ms. Davis was employed at Belk's as a cosmetologist. She was a very devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Homemaker Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Marvey Thaxton Davis; son, Larry Jeffery Davis; sisters, Margaret Riggins, Barbara McDevitt, and Eleanor Sotello.
She is survived by her sons, Mark T. Davis (Katrina), Neil P. Davis (Terri) both of Haddock, GA and Bryan T. Davis of Macon; sister, Dorothy Camerio; brothers, Jim Sherling and Emmitt Sherling; grandchildren, Janie Kepler (Dusty), Nikki Cole (Chase), Rachel Davis, Abigail Davis, Bryan Davis (Tina), Misty Epperson (Mike); Kristin Reddick (Randall), Megan McDade (Matt), Linc Boyer; and 12 great grandchildren.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences for the Davis family. Snow's Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019