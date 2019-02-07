Meta Marie Sherling Davis
December 1, 1932 - February 3, 2019
Gray, GA- Meta Marie Sherling Davis, age 86, of Macon, Georgia passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. A Mass will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA at 2:00 PM with burial at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Father John Wright officiating. A Rosary will be said at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. The family will greet friends immediately following the Rosary.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences for the Davis family. Snow's Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019