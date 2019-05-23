Metis Barker Hodges
June 3, 1921 - May 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Metis Barker Hodges, 97, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday in Riverside Cemetery entering through the North Gate. Rev. Charles Turner and Rev. Kevin Payton will officiate. The family will greet friends following the graveside and ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to Gideons International, PO Box 28665, Macon, GA 31221 or Strut For Kids, PO Box 7693, Wilmington, NC 28406.
Mrs. Hodges was born in Allendale, SC the daughter of the late Metis Priester Barker and George Morall Barker. She was a homemaker and a member of Northside Christian Church. Mrs. Hodges was the widow of McBride Lucian Hodges and was preceded in death by her siblings, William Barker, Marian Metzger and Harriett McBride.
Mrs. Hodges is survived by her children, Cathy (Al) Lawrence of Macon and Debra (Keith) Bedingfield of Madison, AL; grandchildren, Julie (Michael) Johnson, Michael Lawrence, Amy Bedingfield, and Riley Bedingfield; great-grandsons, Connor Johnson, Matthew Johnson, and John Michael Lawrence.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2019