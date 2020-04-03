Michael A. Humphrey, Sr.
Warner Robins, GA- Private services for Michael A. Humphrey, Sr. will be held in Macon with a private burial today in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville. Mr. Humphrey, 63, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Gladys Humphrey; two children, Tamika Humphrey and Michael Humphrey, Jr.; three sisters; three brothers; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
