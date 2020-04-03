Michael A. Humphrey Sr.

Guest Book
  • "rest in peace mike and may GOD continue to bless your family"
    - ronald whittaker
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Burial
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Milledgeville, GA
Obituary
Michael A. Humphrey, Sr.
Warner Robins, GA- Private services for Michael A. Humphrey, Sr. will be held in Macon with a private burial today in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville. Mr. Humphrey, 63, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Gladys Humphrey; two children, Tamika Humphrey and Michael Humphrey, Jr.; three sisters; three brothers; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020
