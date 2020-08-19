MSgt. Michael A. Washko, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
January 15, 1936 - August 17, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Michael A. Washko, Jr. passed away on the morning of Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hazel Colson Hospice House, after a month-long battle with Covid-19.
Mike was born to the late Michael Sr. and Frances Washko on January 15, 1836, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. In 1939, his family moved to San Diego, California, the city he always thought of as home. In 1955 after two years in California serving in the Army National Guard, and graduating from Lincoln High School; Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force and was assigned to North Africa where his career began in the Mace Missile Program. He met his wife of 60 years, Fran, when Mike came back to Pennsylvania to visit family friends on his way to Florida for launch training. They then went to Germany where they lived for three years and had a son, Darrel. After their time in Germany ended, the family of three moved to Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts, where they had a second child, Cari Lynne. Mike then attended Explosive Ordnance Disposal (E.O.D.) training at Indian Head, Maryland, before being assigned to various states including, North Carolina, Alaska, and in Georgia, at Robins Air Force Base. While still in the service, Mike was thinking ahead and cross-trained in contracting because nuclear weapons and E.O.D. did not seem to offer a good future for a civilian. After serving one last tour in Germany, Mike returned to Robins Air Force Base in 1979 and retired from the United States Air Force after a 26-year career. Later, he worked at civil service in Atlanta G.S.A., and finally back to RAFB where he retired for a second and final time in 1998 after completing a 45-year career.
From 1997 until 2004, the family made fond memories in Byron, before Mike spent his remaining years as a community service volunteer. He served as the president along with various other positions at the Lions Club. Broom Chairman and Eye Clinic were his favorite positions. He was also a member of the HODAR Masonic Lodge DeWilt Clinton Lodge in Sandwich, Massachusetts.
Mike enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling, and golf. He served his church as an ordained Elder and sang in the choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Frances Washko; mother-in-law and father-in-law, William "Bill" and Frany Bauder; great-nephew, Brian Sarver; and brother-in-law, William Bauder, Jr.
Mike is survived by his wife, Frany "Fran" Washko; his son, Darrel William Washko (Jennifer) daughter, Cari Lynne Owen (Joseph Chip); grandchildren, Lacey Washko, William "Tony" Washko (Janette) who just returned from serving a four-year tour in Japan and will soon head to Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Alabama;, Jessica Owen, and C.J. Owen; great-granddaughter, Kimberly Washko; brother, Bradley Frances Washko (Anita) of Phoenix, Arizona; nephew, B.J. Washko of Las Vegas, Nevada; niece, Paula Dyer (George); and great-nephew, Dustin Bernard, all of Eustis, Florida; sisters-in-law, Lynda Ness (Jeff) of Pleasantville, Pennsylvania, and Doris Bauder of Harmony, Pennsylvania; niece, Cheryl Bauder Schoeffel and her family; and nephew, Jeffery Bauder.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. MSgt. Michael A. Washko, Jr., USAF (Ret.) will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery. The family of Mr. Washko requests that anyone attending services to please wear masks.
