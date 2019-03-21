Michael B. Fowler
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael B. Fowler.
August 15, 1957 - March 20, 2019
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd Lizella GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
View the online memorial for Michael B. Fowler
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019