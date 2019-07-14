Dr. Michael "Mike" Bailey
April 20, 1942 - July 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. William Michael "Mike" Bailey, 77, of Macon, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019, at Vineville United Methodist Church with the Reverend Grace Guyton officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the Christian Life Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. Michael Bailey Scholarship, c/o Community Foundation, 577 Mulberry Street #1600, Macon, GA 31201. The scholarship is for rising senior Mercer medical students who plan to specialize in Internal Medicine.
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019