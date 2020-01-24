Michael Bishop
September 20, 1947 - January 21, 2020
Hoschton, GA- Michael E. Bishop, 72, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Michael was born in Macon, GA to the late Carl and Dorothy Bishop. He was preceded in death by his wife, Renate Bishop. Michael served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne during Vietnam. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and brother.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina Standridge and Sandy Farmer, 3 grandchildren, Kassidy, Chelsea, Meghan, brother, Lamar Hughes, and sister, Linda "Faye" Nichols.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020