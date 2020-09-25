1/
Michael C. Smith
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael C. Smith
April 15, 1955 - Septmeber 24, 2020
Perry , Georgia - Perry, Georgia – Michael Cecil Smith, 65, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00PM in Woodlawn Cemetery in Eastman, Georgia.
Michael was born on April 15, 1955 in Waltnam, Massachusetts to Jared Joyner Smith, Jr and the late Ann Laverne Fordham. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for three years. After his term of enlistment, ended Michael went to work for the Brookline, New Hampshire Police Department where he retired as Police Chief. He was a hard worker who gave his all in everything he did. He was a caring individual who will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Laverne Fordham.
Left to cherish his memory is his three sons, Jonathon Tyler Smith, Ethan Garrett Smith, Ephrem Wade Smith; his father, Jared Smith, Jr. and one sister, Patricia Ann Adair.
Please go to www.heritagememroial funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Michael's arrangements.


View the online memorial for Michael C. Smith



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
