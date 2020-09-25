Michael C. Smith
April 15, 1955 - Septmeber 24, 2020
Perry , Georgia - Perry, Georgia – Michael Cecil Smith, 65, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00PM in Woodlawn Cemetery in Eastman, Georgia.
Michael was born on April 15, 1955 in Waltnam, Massachusetts to Jared Joyner Smith, Jr and the late Ann Laverne Fordham. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for three years. After his term of enlistment, ended Michael went to work for the Brookline, New Hampshire Police Department where he retired as Police Chief. He was a hard worker who gave his all in everything he did. He was a caring individual who will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Laverne Fordham.
Left to cherish his memory is his three sons, Jonathon Tyler Smith, Ethan Garrett Smith, Ephrem Wade Smith; his father, Jared Smith, Jr. and one sister, Patricia Ann Adair.
