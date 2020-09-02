1/1
Michael Clay Wilder
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Clay Wilder
May 22, 1954 - August 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Michael Clay Wilder, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 26, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Reverend Brian Everett. The family will greet friends and family following the service. In honor of Michael, the family asks that you come dressed casual and also requests that you wear masks. Because of his love for children, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hosptial, 888 Pine Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Michael was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Emory Clay and Virginia Wilder and was preceded in death by his great niece, Jaye Maree Wilder. His passion in life was his family and friends; he loved being with them.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Aldo) Pecorilli; brother/best friend, Mark Shannon (Jan) Wilder; sister, Jenna Wilder; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Isabelle, and Andrew Pecorilli; neices and nephews, Ashley (Heath) McBay, Sean (Sue) Wilder, Hendley and Christian Wilder, Madison and Mollie Fabry; great neices, Susie Wilder, Emmie and Laikyn McBay, and Ava Wilder.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Michael Clay Wilder



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved