Michael Clay Wilder
May 22, 1954 - August 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Michael Clay Wilder, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 26, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Reverend Brian Everett. The family will greet friends and family following the service. In honor of Michael, the family asks that you come dressed casual and also requests that you wear masks. Because of his love for children, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hosptial, 888 Pine Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Michael was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Emory Clay and Virginia Wilder and was preceded in death by his great niece, Jaye Maree Wilder. His passion in life was his family and friends; he loved being with them.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Aldo) Pecorilli; brother/best friend, Mark Shannon (Jan) Wilder; sister, Jenna Wilder; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Isabelle, and Andrew Pecorilli; neices and nephews, Ashley (Heath) McBay, Sean (Sue) Wilder, Hendley and Christian Wilder, Madison and Mollie Fabry; great neices, Susie Wilder, Emmie and Laikyn McBay, and Ava Wilder.
