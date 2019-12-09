Michael D. Jones
January 12, 1958 - December 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Michael D. Jones, 61, passed away Friday, December 7, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Dr. Otis Andrews and Rev. Chris Minton will officiate. Burial will be at 2:00 PM in the Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Danville. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Michael was born in Macon the son of the late Corine Brown Jones and Robert Meldrum Jones. He was retired from Robin Air Force Base. Michael loved his Atlanta Braves, woodworking, and visiting his Uncle Milton in Danville.
Michael is survived by his brother, Mark Jones of Macon; niece and nephew, Casey and Corey Jones and their mother, Jennifer Fountain.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Michael D. Jones
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2019