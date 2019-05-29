MSgt. Michael Dean Lyon, USAF (Ret.)
July 9, 1947 - May 26, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mike Lyon, 71, entered into rest on Saturday, May 26, 2019.
Mike was born on July 9, 1947 in Oakland, California to the late James and Geneva Lyon. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force, having fought during Vietnam. Mike was stationed at various bases across the United States and as far east as Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam. He was heavily involved with the maintenance of C-130 airplanes. Mike especially enjoyed being stationed in Alaska, where he could fish and explore the outdoors. Following his retirement after twenty-one years of honorable service, Mike worked for the City of Warner Robins as a New Construction Inspector. He loved motorcycle riding and participated in the Rolling Thunder Memorial Day event in Washington, DC. Mike also enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and was a model airplane enthusiast. Of all the experiences and hobbies Mike enjoyed, his family brought him the greatest joy.
His parents and brother, James Lyon, preceded him in death.
His memory will forever be treasured by his beloved wife of forty-four years, Anne Lyon; children, Miki Thompson (Vincent) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Todd Lyon of Macon and Kevin Lyon of Warner Robins; grandchildren; Ellis "Champ" Thompson and Kaemon Thompson; great grandson; Ellis "Champ" Thompson, Jr. and brother; Douglas Lyon (Jennifer) of Rockport, Massachusetts.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Mr. Lyon will be laid to rest at 12 noon in Andersonville National Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Michael Lyon to the at 5962 Zebulon Road PMB# 359, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2019