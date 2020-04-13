Michael Dominic Chancey
September 27, 1975 - April 11, 2020
Gray, GA- Michael Dominic Chancey, 44, of Gray, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Memorial services will be private.
Born in Macon, Georgia, Michael was a graduate of Jones County High School. He was employed at SWECO for 26 years in the sales division. He loved spending time with his children, fishing, golfing and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife of 21 years, Amanda Chancey of Gray; children, Dominic Christopher "Nic" Chancey, Macy Renee Chancey, and Gavin Michael Chancey, all of Gray; parents, Chris and Terry Chancey of Gray; brother, Christopher Lee Chancey (Karen) of Gray; and nieces and nephews, Kalei Chancey, Ethan Chancey, Bree Lasater, and Shelby Lasater.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2020