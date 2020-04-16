Michael "Mike" Edward Smith
April 27, 1963 - April 14, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Michael "Mike" Edward Smith, 56, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April, 17, in Cedar Ridge Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for the public on a later date.
Mike was born on April 27, 1963, in Tifton, Georgia, to the late Allen and Verita Fullmore Smith. He proudly served his country as a member of the Georgia National Guard. Mike was retired from Perdue Farms, where he was the parts manager. He was a member of Wheeler Heights Baptist Church and the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class. In his spare time, Mike loved to bowl, read, fish, work crossword puzzles, and spend time playing cards with his card club.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 20 plus years, Melanie Smith.
Mike is survived by his sons, Trey Wynne (Ashley), Matt Wynne, and Cameron Smith; grandchildren, Emma and Braedyn; sister, Michelle Boyd (Tommy), and in-laws, Chuck and Patricia Hayslip.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020