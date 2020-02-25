Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hart's at the Cupola Funeral service 2:00 PM Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mike" Eugene Odom

June 30, 1951 - February 22, 2020

Macon, GA- Michael "Mike" Eugene Odom, 68, of Macon, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Lee Sheppard officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hart's at the Cupola from 4:00PM until 6:00PM. Interment will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Rd., Macon, GA 31210.

Mike was born in Macon, Georgia. He was an Eagle Scout at the age of 12. An avid tennis player, he was on the tennis team at Willingham High School and at Georgia Tech. He was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and Harvard School of Business Administration in Cambridge, Massachusetts with master's degree in business administration. He went on to work as plant mechanical engineer at Arkansas Power and Light Company in Little Rock Arkansas. From there, he went to work at Freeport Kaolin Company in both Sandersville and Gordon, Georgia, as maintenance superintendent. From 1980 until 1984, he was part of the management team during the design, construction, and commissioning of a gold mining and milling complex in the Humbolt National Forest in Elko, Nevada. Mike was also asked by President George H.W. Bush to serve on the board for the President's Commission for Foreign Mining Development. He was successful in creating new joint ventures in China and New Zealand and establishing business contacts in Russia. Mike then worked as president and CEO from 1984 until 1991 for The Pittston Coal Company in Lebanon, Virginia. While there, he led the company during a 2 ½ year labor dispute with intense bargaining and a violent 10-month strike with the United Mine Workers of America. He also worked as vice president on special projects for the Pittston Company in Stamford, Connecticut and the Pittston Company and Subsidiaries, BAX Global, Inc., as senior vice president in Air and Hub Operations in Toledo, Ohio from 1991 through 1998. He came to Hart's Mortuary and Crematory in 1999, working as CFO and manager. During that time, he implemented a new operating structure and acquired and built two new locations.

Mike is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jan K. Odom of Macon; children, Brian Odom of Abingdon, Virginia and Russell (Chrisy) Odom of Circleville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremy Odom of Abingdon, Katie Mullens of Louisiana, Gabriella Odom of Abingdon, and Tyler, Amann, Mackenzie and Braden Doddroe of Circleville; parents, Harold and Mavis Odom; and his beloved cat, Argyle.

Please visit

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Michael "Mike" Eugene Odom





