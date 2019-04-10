Michael "Mike" Eugene Pirkle
December 31, 1952 - April 5, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Michael joined his mother, father, and sister, Judy, in heaven on Friday, April 5, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at McCullough Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon immediately followed by services at 12 noon in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens after the service.
Mike was a long-time member of Southside Baptist Church and dearly loved his Sunday School class. Originally from East Tennessee, he was a lifelong Volunteer fan. He also lived in Nokomis, Florida, before moving to Warner Robins where he retired after a 25-year civil service career.
Mike was a gentle soul who loved and cared deeply for animals. He fed stray animals and would catch them and pay to have them neutered/spayed before releasing them. Mike especially loved all of his nieces and nephews and counted the days to his annual Christmas trip to visit those who live in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Mike Pirkle to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088, www.heartofgahospice.org.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019