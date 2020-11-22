1/
Michael Gary Evans
2000 - 2020
Michael Gary Evans
August 18, 2000 - November 18, 2020
Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Gary Evans. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Pastor Herman Dennis will officiate. Prophet Marvin Little will serve as the eulogist. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving devoted mother, Annie Butts Evans and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held today Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Good Samaritan Society Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
