Michael Gary EvansAugust 18, 2000 - November 18, 2020Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Gary Evans. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Pastor Herman Dennis will officiate. Prophet Marvin Little will serve as the eulogist. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving devoted mother, Annie Butts Evans and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held today Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.