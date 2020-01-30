Michael Glenn Phillips
February 14, 1955 - January 28, 2020
Gray, GA- Michael Glenn "Mike" Phillips, 64, of Gray, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Memorial services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Morningside Baptist Church at 2:00PM, with Reverend Clay Bowden officiating. The family will greet friends after the service at the home of Michele Harris, 955 Park Place, Macon, GA 31201.
Hart's Jones County Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020