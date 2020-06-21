Michael J. Deeb, Jr.
October 25, 1965 - June 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Michael J. Deeb, Jr. 54, passed away on June 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Rose Hill Cemetery with Father David Koetter officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Michael was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Michael J. Deeb, Sr. and Nellie Grace Johnson Deeb. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Deeb Talbot. Michael was retired from the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department as a Firefighter. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his children; Kara Deeb Ashley and Michael J. Deeb, III both of Macon, five grandchildren; siblings; Belinda Deeb Cartagena of Augusta and Mary Alice Deeb (Don) Donaldson of Macon, step-mother; Pat Deeb of Macon and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 21, 2020.