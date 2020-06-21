Michael J. Deeb Jr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Deeb, Jr.
October 25, 1965 - June 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Michael J. Deeb, Jr. 54, passed away on June 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Rose Hill Cemetery with Father David Koetter officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Michael was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Michael J. Deeb, Sr. and Nellie Grace Johnson Deeb. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Deeb Talbot. Michael was retired from the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department as a Firefighter. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his children; Kara Deeb Ashley and Michael J. Deeb, III both of Macon, five grandchildren; siblings; Belinda Deeb Cartagena of Augusta and Mary Alice Deeb (Don) Donaldson of Macon, step-mother; Pat Deeb of Macon and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Michael J. Deeb, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 20, 2020
Mary Alice Deeb Donaldson
Brother
June 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephen Deeb
June 20, 2020
Although I hadn't seen you in many years I will always remember home room with you. You were always happy and laughing. Rest in peace Mickey!!
Jamie Davis
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved