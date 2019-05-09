Michael J. Shannon
November 30, 1967 - May 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Michael J. Shannon, 51, died on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at his home. A Casual Dress Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will received friends at the funeral home for the hour prior to service, from 10 until 11. Mr. Aubrey Ray will officiate. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Michael was born in Macon, Georgia to Jerry L and Jane F. Shannon. He attended Southwest High School, and formerly raced at local tracks, including Cordele and Dublin. Mike had a curious nature, showing a deep interest in most everything, from cooking and gardening, to building and fixing things. He loved history and all things old, and was full of trivia knowledge. Mike had musical hobbies of guitar playing and drumming. He was once an owner/operator for Star Transportation, but had most recently worked for Rowland Trucking. Perhaps his deepest connection was that with his parents his sister, and his love LeighAnn. He truly loved them beyond measure.
Left to carry his memory are his parents, Jerry L. and Jane F. Shannon; sister, Lori Shannon Pinnell; his love, LeighAnn Ellison; niece, Shannon Pinnell (Brock Elliott); step daughters, Brittany (Dakota) Fox, Elizabeth (Nicholas) Bunnell; and maternal grandmother, Charlotte Biggs. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, and a tremendous host of good friends.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Michael J. Shannon
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019