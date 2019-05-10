Michael J. Shannon (1967 - 2019)
  • "Dear Shannon Family, I am so sorry for your loss. May your..."
  • "Michael and I shared a love of history and music. He was..."
    - Angela Touchton
  • "There are not enough words to describe how broken hearted I..."
    - Tiffany & Connor Lopez
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael J. Shannon
November 30, 1967 - May 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Michael J. Shannon, 51, died on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at his home. A Casual Dress Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for the hour prior to service, from 10 until 11. Mr. Aubrey Ray will officiate. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


