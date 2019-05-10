Michael J. Shannon
November 30, 1967 - May 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Michael J. Shannon, 51, died on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at his home. A Casual Dress Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for the hour prior to service, from 10 until 11. Mr. Aubrey Ray will officiate. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019