Col. Michael Jeff Miller, USAF (Ret.)
December 10, 1944 - November 24, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Michael Jeff Miller passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He died in peace at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC, holding the hand of his adored and adoring wife Cheryl.
Mike graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, SC, in 1967, and he earned his master's degree in Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech. He spent 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1996 as a Colonel and concluding his Air Force career as Base Civil Engineer at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA. Following his retirement, he managed the branch office of L.C. Gaskins Construction Company in Warner Robins, where he and Cheryl have lived since that time.
In addition to his wife Cheryl Irwin Miller, Mike is survived by his two sons - Jeffrey Michael Miller (Christine) of Myrtle Beach, SC; and David Wade Miller (Mandy) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, who have brought immeasurable joy to his life- Logan and Sophia of Myrtle Beach, and Madison and Sydney of Atlanta. Mike's mother Olive, now of Acworth, GA, also survives him at age 96.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Jeff Davis Miller.
A memorial gathering celebrating the life of Mr. Miller will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with a memorial service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home located at 417 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, GA. Interment will take place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019