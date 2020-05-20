"Jeff" Floyd
09/27/1959 - 05182020
DRY BRANCH, GA- Michael Jeffrey "Jeff" Floyd, 60, of Hwy 129, passed away Monday in Augusta.
Services will be held Thursday May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the Football field at Twiggs Academy. Rev. Charles Carter and Harold Reece, Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Floyd was born in Macon, GA the son of the late M. J. Floyd. He was preceded in death by his father in law Alvin "Buddy" Sapp, and his nephew Chris DuPree. Jeff was an outside sales associate with Mayer Electric. He was a 1977 Graduate of Twiggs Academy and attended Friendship Baptist Church. Jeff was a die hard UGA Bulldog fan who never met at stranger and loved his family and friends.
Survivors his wife, Carol S. Floyd. Daughter, Brooke (Jeffrey) Pollard, Son, Jason (Christy) Floyd. His Mother, Nora Lou P. Floyd. Sister Shelia (Chucky) DuPree. Grandchildren, Mika Floyd, Taylor Brackett, Autumn Bracket, and Brayden Pollard. Mother in Law Jackie Sapp. Several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Because of COVID 19 please practice social distancing and precautions.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
View the online memorial for "Jeff" Floyd
09/27/1959 - 05182020
DRY BRANCH, GA- Michael Jeffrey "Jeff" Floyd, 60, of Hwy 129, passed away Monday in Augusta.
Services will be held Thursday May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the Football field at Twiggs Academy. Rev. Charles Carter and Harold Reece, Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Floyd was born in Macon, GA the son of the late M. J. Floyd. He was preceded in death by his father in law Alvin "Buddy" Sapp, and his nephew Chris DuPree. Jeff was an outside sales associate with Mayer Electric. He was a 1977 Graduate of Twiggs Academy and attended Friendship Baptist Church. Jeff was a die hard UGA Bulldog fan who never met at stranger and loved his family and friends.
Survivors his wife, Carol S. Floyd. Daughter, Brooke (Jeffrey) Pollard, Son, Jason (Christy) Floyd. His Mother, Nora Lou P. Floyd. Sister Shelia (Chucky) DuPree. Grandchildren, Mika Floyd, Taylor Brackett, Autumn Bracket, and Brayden Pollard. Mother in Law Jackie Sapp. Several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Because of COVID 19 please practice social distancing and precautions.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
View the online memorial for "Jeff" Floyd
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.