Michael John Vullo
Jan 3, 1953 - Nov 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Michael John Vullo, 66, of Macon, GA died Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Phoenix at Albany in Albany, GA.
Mr. Vullo was a graduate of Mount de Sales Academy and Mercer University. He received his Masters degree from Georgia College and State University. He was employed with Mount de Sales Academy for 38 years, initially as a teacher and later as library director.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Frances Vullo and a brother, Phillip Vullo.
He is survived by his sister, Frances Marie (Ed) Ellis, eight nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mount de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St., Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019