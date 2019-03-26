Michael Johnny Vastakis
|
September 1, 1958 - March 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Michael Johnny Vastakis, 60, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 after an extended illness. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with burial in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Uncle, Reverend Father Michael D. Vastakis, Protopresbyter and Reverend Father Theodore Ehmer Parish Priest of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Macon and Middle Georgia will be officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, followed by Trisagion (prayer).
Mike was born in Macon, he was the son of Chaplean Boutwell Vastakis and the late Johnny D. Vastakis. He was the grandson of the late Memorable Holy Martyr Reverend Father Dimitrios and Presbytera Amalia Vastakis of Greece; and George W. and Susie Boutwell of Eastman, Georgia.
He was a lifelong resident of Macon. During his lifetime, he worked at the family restaurant, Johnny V's and most recently was a Small Engine Mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy J. Vastakis and Gus J. Vastakis.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Alisa (Jamie) Musgrove; grandson, Aaron Musgrove; siblings, Lea Smith, Susan (Skip) Land, and George (Tina) Vastakis; sister-in-law, Linda Vastakis and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019