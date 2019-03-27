Michael Johnny Vastakis

Johnny Michael Vastakis
Macon, GA- Michael Johnny Vastakis, 60, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 after an extended illness. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with burial in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Uncle, Reverend Father Michael D. Vastakis, Protopresbyter and Reverend Father Theodore Ehmer Parish Priest of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Macon and Middle Georgia will be officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, followed by Trisagion (prayer).
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Johnny Michael Vastakis
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive | Macon, GA 31204 | (478) 477-5737
bullet Smith
