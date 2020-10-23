Michael "Big Mike" Johnson, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Michael "Big Mike" Johnson, Jr. will be held 2 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Johnson, 37, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Tennisha Johnson; parents, Michael and Mary Johnson; four children, A'Naiya Michaelynn Alexus Johnson, Jayla Na'Shaye Johnson, Zamari Michael Johnson and Kashton Johnson; two sisters, Amber Ciera (Armon) Evans, Chiquita Monique (Edward) Flowers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.