3969 Mercer University Drive
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
CMD SGT MJR Michael Joseph Deeb
May 5, 1932 - December 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Command Sergeant Major Michael Joseph Deeb, 87, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father David Koetter of Holy Spirit Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be said on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and the family will receive friends following the Rosary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Mike was born in Whitehall, New York to the late John Anthony and Alice Lucas Deeb. His family moved to Macon in 1940. He was preceded in death by wife, Nellie Johnson Deeb, brothers, Raymond Deeb and Eddie Deeb; sister, Mary Deeb, daughter, Beverly Deeb Talbot, grandchild, Mindy Talbot and nephew, Mark Anthony Deeb.
Command Sergeant Major Michael Joseph Deeb served 27 years with the U.S. Army. He was a Master Parachutist with the 82nd Airborne and the 173d Airborne. He proudly served 3 tours in the Vietnam War. He was a survivor of the Central Highlands, Battle of the Slopes-Hill 875 and Hill 1338.
The following are his medals and citations:
Silver Star, Bronze Star (5th Award) 3 w/Valor, Purple Heart, Air Medal (at least 30 combat missions), Master Parachutist Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Army of Occupation Medal, 5 Overseas Service Bars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Dominican Republic) Good Conduct Medal (8th Award), Legion of Merit, 8 Service Stripes, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster) Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Silver Star and Palm, Vietnam Service Medal w/1 Silver Star. Citations, Army Meritorious, Army Presidential and VN Civil Action.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Harper Deeb of Macon, children; Belinda Cartagena of Augusta, Mary Alice Donaldson (Don) of Macon, Michael J. Deeb, Jr. of Macon, Anna Rose Struewind of Schnondorf, Germany; grandchildren, Neeley Talbot, Noela Scarano (Matt), Noel Cartagena, Ben Donaldson (Jacki), Michael J. Deeb, III (Ashley), Kara Ashley, Kerstin Struewind, Stefan Struewind and Dr. Christoph Struewind,; nineteen great grandchildren; siblings, Johnny Deeb, and Gary Deeb (Joann); Isabelle Gregory; numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2019
