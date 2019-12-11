Cmd Sgt Mjr Michael Joseph Deeb

  • "Mr. Gary I'm sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with..."
  • "CMD Sgt Major Deeb. Thank you for your service to our..."
    - James Landreau
  • "With Deepest Sympathy! [Co. A, 2nd Battalion, 504th..."
    - SP-5 James Sams Jr.
  • "I am sooo sorry to learn about Mike. I cannot come up for..."
    - Louise Stone
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Bernard Richland
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Obituary
CMD SGT MJR Michael Joseph Deeb
Macon, GA- Command Sergeant Major Michael Joseph Deeb, 87, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father David Koetter of Holy Spirit Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
