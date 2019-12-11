CMD SGT MJR Michael Joseph Deeb
Macon, GA- Command Sergeant Major Michael Joseph Deeb, 87, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father David Koetter of Holy Spirit Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019