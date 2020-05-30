Michael Kanord Graves
May 27, 1965 - May 25, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery on Riverside Dr. Macon GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2020.