Michael Leonard "Mike" Wheeler Sr.
1951 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Leonard Wheeler, Sr.
July 23, 1951 - July 19, 2020
Macon , GA- Michael "Mike" Leonard Wheeler, Sr., 68, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5962 Zebulon Road, Macon GA 31210 or Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201.
Mike was born in Macon, GA to the late Eunice Leonard and Gladys Wynelle Cooley Wheeler. He was employed at Pactiv Corporation where he worked in shipping and receiving. Mike was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and golfer.
He is survived by loving wife of 17 years, Debbie Wheeler of Macon, children; Michele Lee (Michael) Robbins, Michael L. (Tasha) Wheeler, step-children; Donald Charles (Tonya) Moore, Kristina Moore, Amy (Michael) New, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother, Wayne (Sue) Wheeler, sisters; Cathy Wheeler Fountain, Susan Wheeler Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Michael "Mike" Leonard Wheeler, Sr.



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Millner
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 21, 2020
Cathy and Susan, I am so sorry to hear about Mike. I knew him from going out to Pactiv to do work. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Kenny Nobles



Kenny Nobles
Acquaintance
