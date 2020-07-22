Michael "Mike" Leonard Wheeler, Sr.
July 23, 1951 - July 19, 2020
Macon , GA- Michael "Mike" Leonard Wheeler, Sr., 68, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5962 Zebulon Road, Macon GA 31210 or Alzheimer's Association
, 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201.
Mike was born in Macon, GA to the late Eunice Leonard and Gladys Wynelle Cooley Wheeler. He was employed at Pactiv Corporation where he worked in shipping and receiving. Mike was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and golfer.
He is survived by loving wife of 17 years, Debbie Wheeler of Macon, children; Michele Lee (Michael) Robbins, Michael L. (Tasha) Wheeler, step-children; Donald Charles (Tonya) Moore, Kristina Moore, Amy (Michael) New, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother, Wayne (Sue) Wheeler, sisters; Cathy Wheeler Fountain, Susan Wheeler Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.