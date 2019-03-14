Michael Lorin Brown
May 19, 1949 - March 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral service will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Convenant Church of Jesus Christ with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Family contact: 3756 Atwood Drive, Macon.
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019