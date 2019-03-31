Michael Morgan
11/04/1945 - 03/23/2019
Macon, GA- Michael Doyle Morgan, 73, passed away on the morning of March 23, 2019. He was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 4, 1945 to the late Dale Eugene Morgan and Cecilia Guintard Morgan. He spent five decades working all over the world as a chemical engineer, and retired twice, for the second and last time from ChemAqua in Macon, Georgia in 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Claudette Brashear Morgan; his daughter, Rebecca; his son, Brian; his granddaughter, Grace; and numerous other relatives and friends.
At his request, there will be no memorial service. Instead, the family asks that those so inclined celebrate his life as he lived it: surrounded by family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , the , and Encompass Hospice in Macon, Georgia are welcomed.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019