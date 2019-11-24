Michael "Mikey" Patrick Beaumarchais, Jr.
May 11, 1961 - November 22, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Michael "Mikey" Patrick Beaumarchais, Jr., lost his battle after a very long struggle with liver and pancreas disease. Mikey was born May 11, 1961 in Detroit, Michigan to his parents Michael Sr. and Delores Beaumarchais along with five brothers and one sister.
Mikey has been married to Susan Beaumarchais since 1996 and welcomed into his life a step son, Justin Bickford and later welcomed a loving daughter in law, Nicole Bickford. Mikey was also blessed to be a grandpie to Thomas Bickford and Zoey Bickford who always lovingly called him "The mayor of candy land".
Mikey moved to Georgia and became a very successful industrial contractor. He was highly respected during his thirty-five year career. When he was not working, which he was always working, he had a passion for Nascar, deep sea fishing and helping others. He had the biggest heart of anyone and there was no such thing as a stranger when Mikey was around. He had a heart of gold.
Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a memorial service following in the chapel. At the family's request burial will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019