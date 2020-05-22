Rev. Michael Ray Cash
Rev. Michael Ray Cash
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Rev. Michael Ray Cash will be held 2 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Cash, 62, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Velvet Cash; parents, Johnnie and Lucille Cash; two children, Larry D. Stewart, II, Krystle (Maurice) Tutt; two sisters, Sheila D. Wells, Jennifer (Omar) Birch; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 21, 2020
We're sorry to hear of Michael's passing. We feel sure God will greet him with open arms. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Teddy & Gail Ford
Family
May 21, 2020
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow. Rest In Peace cuz. You will be missed.
Eric & Debbie Kirkpatrick ( Flagg)
Family
May 19, 2020
gradylester1957@gmail.com you in
Grady Lester
Friend
