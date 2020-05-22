Rev. Michael Ray Cash
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Rev. Michael Ray Cash will be held 2 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Cash, 62, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Velvet Cash; parents, Johnnie and Lucille Cash; two children, Larry D. Stewart, II, Krystle (Maurice) Tutt; two sisters, Sheila D. Wells, Jennifer (Omar) Birch; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.