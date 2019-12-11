Michael S. Slaton
October 22, 1939 - December 8, 2019
Byron , Georgia - Michael Slaton went to be with his lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019. A funeral service honoring Michael's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:30PM at Harmony Church. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Immediately following the service Michael will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Michael was born on October 22, 1939 in Macon, Georgia to the late Lucy Adams and Rastus Slaton. Michael was a loving man who lived a simple life. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldog fan. He had a special gift where he was able to fix anything and everything. Michael faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. Michael was a devoted Christian who loved his lord and savior and it showed through the works he did for others. Michael's most prized possession was his family who he loved to be with any chance he had. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents Michael is preceded in death by his sons, Leonard Slaton, and Raymond Slaton; brother, James Slaton.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Moore Slaton; children, Elaine Floyd (Tracey), Debbie Stefno (Phil), Mike Slaton (Angela); sister, Mavis Long; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019