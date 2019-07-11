Michael "Mike" Snider
January 24, 1962 - July 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Michael "Mike" Snider, 57, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00PM at Bradley Baptist Church with the Reverend Steve Johnson officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 11, 2019