Michael Stephen Lamb
August 14, 1980 - October 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Michael Stephen Lamb, 39, went to be with Jesus on October 30, 2019. His passing was sudden and unexpected. He is now resting peacefully and is reunited with his biological mother, Lori McCombs and his adoptive parents Beverly and George Lamb.
Michael was born on August 14, 1980 in Ithaca, NY. Michael was a magnetic and joyful soul. All that were fortunate enough to know him, loved him. He was kind, loving, and above all a devoted husband and father.
Michael is survived by his wife of 18 years, Apryl Lamb, his 5 year old son, Londyn Lamb, who was everything to him; Autumn Parsons (adopted daughter); Robin Duffey (mother-in- law); Benny Duffey (father-in-law); Emmy & John Intoppa (aunt & uncle); Hal and Janice Sutton (grandparents); Robert and Loretta Bridgeman (grandparents); and many other aunts and uncles whom loved him dearly. Michael is also survived by his biological extended family from Ithaca NY.
Michael has many beloved family members, to be Michael's friend, was to be family. Too many to list separately.
Memorial Service to be held at High Point Church, 2963 Hollis Rd, Macon GA, Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 3pm-5pm.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you bless Michael's wife and son.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Michael Stephen Lamb
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019