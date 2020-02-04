Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Memorial service 12:00 PM Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Twibell

April 26, 1948 - February 01, 2020

Macon, GA-

Michael Warren Twibell

April 26 1948 – February 1, 2020

On February 01, 2020, Mike Twibell slipped away from the boundaries of this earth and moved on to his next and greatest adventure. He was born April 26, 1948 to Dr. Max and Pearl Coburn Twibell in Laurel, Mississippi. It was clear from the beginning that Mike would forge his path in his own special and unique way. He loved go-carts, motorcycles and all his friends. Then as a youth something changed his life. He met an F.B.I. Agent. He was so impressed by this agent that he vowed this would be his life's work.,

He graduated high school from Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. Next, he was off to the University of Mississippi where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He held numerous offices and loved every member of his fraternity. He graduated from Ole Miss with a BPA degree and he later obtained a JD. He met and married his wife, Sharon Brown Twibell in March 1970 and he joined the F.B.I. as a legal clerk in December 1970. He left for Quantico, Virginia in the spring of 1971. He was adventurous and competitive and loved every minute of his F.B.I. training in Quantico. He had a bond with all his fellow agents and still hears from many of them today.

Our first office was Kansas City, Missouri. He worked major crimes and gang related activities. We would often run into each other in emergency rooms. Sharon is a Nurse Anesthetist and she would be resuscitating a suspect and Mike would be there to interrogate them.

Then we were off to Washington DC and Mike was with the Legal Division. There was lots of snow and the traffic was unbelievable! Two years there and then we were off to Macon, Georgia. Mike was Special Agent in charge of this office. Mike at one point lateraled to Atlanta, Georgia, but came back to Macon to retire.

Mike loved animals and could not stand to see any animal, large or small, abused. All animal lovers in Macon worked to get the SPLOST passed so we could get the animals out of the city dump. Many recommendations for the new shelter were ignored and the best people to run the shelter were not hired. It broke Mike's heart to see the new shelter closed. There is no place for our animals except private groups.

The FBI was Mike's life and all the agents were his best friends. He worked hard and loved deeply. He was the light in Sharon's eyes and now that light is gone. "Good night sweet prince, you will be greatly missed." He was kind, adventurous, funny, competitive, and loyal to a fault.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, Max and Pearl Twibell; and his sister, Joyce Yelverton. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Twibell of Macon; his mother-in-law, Thelma Brown of Macon; and sister-in-law, Debbie Brown of Macon.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12:00PM with the Reverend John Kinser officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Save A Pet, Inc., P.O. Box 933, Forsyth, GA 31029.

A special thanks goes out to Pine Pointe Hospice for their loving care; and to his caregiver, William Harris, who made Mike's everyday brighter. An extra special thanks goes to the FBI and to all of the agents that rallied around Mike in his final days.

Please visit

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.











View the online memorial for Michael Twibell





Michael TwibellApril 26, 1948 - February 01, 2020Macon, GA-Michael Warren TwibellApril 26 1948 – February 1, 2020On February 01, 2020, Mike Twibell slipped away from the boundaries of this earth and moved on to his next and greatest adventure. He was born April 26, 1948 to Dr. Max and Pearl Coburn Twibell in Laurel, Mississippi. It was clear from the beginning that Mike would forge his path in his own special and unique way. He loved go-carts, motorcycles and all his friends. Then as a youth something changed his life. He met an F.B.I. Agent. He was so impressed by this agent that he vowed this would be his life's work.,He graduated high school from Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. Next, he was off to the University of Mississippi where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He held numerous offices and loved every member of his fraternity. He graduated from Ole Miss with a BPA degree and he later obtained a JD. He met and married his wife, Sharon Brown Twibell in March 1970 and he joined the F.B.I. as a legal clerk in December 1970. He left for Quantico, Virginia in the spring of 1971. He was adventurous and competitive and loved every minute of his F.B.I. training in Quantico. He had a bond with all his fellow agents and still hears from many of them today.Our first office was Kansas City, Missouri. He worked major crimes and gang related activities. We would often run into each other in emergency rooms. Sharon is a Nurse Anesthetist and she would be resuscitating a suspect and Mike would be there to interrogate them.Then we were off to Washington DC and Mike was with the Legal Division. There was lots of snow and the traffic was unbelievable! Two years there and then we were off to Macon, Georgia. Mike was Special Agent in charge of this office. Mike at one point lateraled to Atlanta, Georgia, but came back to Macon to retire.Mike loved animals and could not stand to see any animal, large or small, abused. All animal lovers in Macon worked to get the SPLOST passed so we could get the animals out of the city dump. Many recommendations for the new shelter were ignored and the best people to run the shelter were not hired. It broke Mike's heart to see the new shelter closed. There is no place for our animals except private groups.The FBI was Mike's life and all the agents were his best friends. He worked hard and loved deeply. He was the light in Sharon's eyes and now that light is gone. "Good night sweet prince, you will be greatly missed." He was kind, adventurous, funny, competitive, and loyal to a fault.Mike was predeceased by his parents, Max and Pearl Twibell; and his sister, Joyce Yelverton. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Twibell of Macon; his mother-in-law, Thelma Brown of Macon; and sister-in-law, Debbie Brown of Macon.Memorial Services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12:00PM with the Reverend John Kinser officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery.Donations may be made to Save A Pet, Inc., P.O. Box 933, Forsyth, GA 31029.A special thanks goes out to Pine Pointe Hospice for their loving care; and to his caregiver, William Harris, who made Mike's everyday brighter. An extra special thanks goes to the FBI and to all of the agents that rallied around Mike in his final days.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close